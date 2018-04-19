1886 views

Another 3 ministers reappointed


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today on the appointment of 3 ministers.

Vardan Aramyan was appointed as Minister of Finance of Armenia, Davit Lokyan was appointed as Minister of Territorial Administration and Development and Suren Karayan as Minister of Economic Development and Investments.

The three held the same positions in the previous government.

