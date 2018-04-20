Serzh Sargsyan talks servility, his critics, stagnation and Merkel

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Shant TV has broadcasted Aram Abrahamyan’s exclusive interview with Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in the evening of April 19.

We have selected certain parts from the interview.

On the ways to express discontent

We have increased the ways for citizens to express their discontent throughout these years. There is no prohibition on peaceful expression of discontent in Armenia. The problem is to which extent that expression complies with the law.

There is a line that must not be crossed. If several dozen people want to create instability in the country, the working people should not be late to work for hours and parents should not have to worry for their school-age children.

On wisdom of the people

How long can this carry on? I am certain that our people are wise and will make the right decision. We rely on that wisdom.

On possible enforcement

You can see the restrain of our law enforcement bodies these days. I would not want the organizers to commit actions that would make the police enforce order. But permissiveness cannot reign in the country.

On lack of personal element

I have often stated that I have no personal element in the constitutional changes. Had it been so, international institutions would not accept these changes, but all of them reacted very positively.





On servility

I have a very negative attitude towards servility. I am certain that no one in our country likes the phenomenon. But is it servility for the executive body of a political party to nominate someone, me in this case, unanimously?

On his critics

I have a piece of advice for people who dislike me: wait and see the country advance, make your conclusions, and if they do not make you happy, vote for someone else in the next elections.

On power

Power is not enjoyment for me. The critics think it is.

On similarities between him and Angela Merkel

Politics always needs new actors, but let us look at European countries. Do you believe they are experiencing stagnation? The German Chancellor is serving the fourth term, if I am not mistaken. Does that mean Germany is stagnated?