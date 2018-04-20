Armenian President invites the sides to discussion

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian came up with a statement on April 19 urging the sides to start discussion.

Mediamax presents the full statement to your attention:



“Thousands of Armenian citizens, the vast majority of whom are students, have recently been expressing their demands to the government of Armenia through demonstrations and marches.



The youth is our future, our soldier, scientist and engineer, politician and state official, and certainly, their voices should be heard and their opinion should be respected.



Undoubtedly, Armenia faces a number of social-economic, legal and political issues, which require immediate solutions.



Being endowed with the relevant powers, the Armenian Parliament and the government, formed by its majority, have the responsibility to discuss those issues and find solutions, which would satisfy the society.



I am convinced that the only answer to current situation is a dialogue in any format, respect for each other’s views and tolerance.



As the leader of the state, I would like to invite the sides to discuss the possible ways of resolving the issue.



In this regard I share the concerns of various social and political organizations and welcome the suggestion of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) on creating a platform for political consultations under the auspices of the Armenian President, aimed at jointly solving the ongoing issues with the principle of unanimity.



But first I would like to call on the participants of the assembly, both protestors and the police, to show restraint and responsibility. I would also like to remind once again that the security of our country, its stability and national solidarity should be a primary and undisputable necessity for all of us.”