Another 4 ministers reappointed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today on the appointment of 4 ministers.

Armen Amiryan was appointed as Minister of Culture of Armenia, Davit Harutyunyan as Minister of Justice, Ignati Arakelyan as Minister of Agriculture and Davit Tonoyan as Minister of Emergency Situations.



The four ministers held the same positions in the previous government.