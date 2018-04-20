Another 4 ministers reappointed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today on the appointment of 4 ministers.
Armen Amiryan was appointed as Minister of Culture of Armenia, Davit Harutyunyan as Minister of Justice, Ignati Arakelyan as Minister of Agriculture and Davit Tonoyan as Minister of Emergency Situations.
The four ministers held the same positions in the previous government.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.