566 views

Another 4 ministers reappointed


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today on the appointment of 4 ministers.

Armen Amiryan was appointed as Minister of Culture of Armenia, Davit Harutyunyan as Minister of Justice, Ignati Arakelyan as Minister of Agriculture and Davit Tonoyan as Minister of Emergency Situations.

The four ministers held the same positions in the previous government.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 20, 2018 17:59
Erikas Petrikas: I will always be a good friend of Armenians

Politics | April 20, 2018 17:12
Karen Karapetyan presents his new responsibilities

Politics | April 20, 2018 17:05
Another 4 ministers reappointed
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe