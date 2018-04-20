1029 views

Karen Karapetyan presents his new responsibilities



Yerevan/Mediamax/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has announced today he will be responsible for economy and territorial administration.

Karen Karapetyan has held a meeting with the heads of the departments governing the economy-related issues today.

 

“We are making certain changes in the staff and specifying the responsibilities and functions of different departments. We should conduct a targeted work. I expect my colleagues to review their respective departments and restart this year’s plan. According to the data on the last three months, we have gained good pace and should carry on in the same manner. All programs are important to us,” said Karapetyan. 

