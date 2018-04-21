Serzh Sargsyan urges Nikol Pashinyan to “immediately” engage in dialogue

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan called on today member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan to “come to the table of negotiations and political dialogue”.

Mediamax introduces Serzh Sargsyan’s statement on political situation in Armenia:



“This week Yerevan has seen a number of demonstrations and marches. Every citizen of our country has the right to peaceful protests and marches. The authorities have always respected and will continue to respect that right.



Unfortunately, those public gatherings often violated the law. It is expressed in unnecessary and anarchic manifestations, which the police have mentioned in multiple statements. The recent developments are fraught with unpredictable consequences, hindering the public order and harming Armenia’s complicated and delicate social harmony.



Every one of us ought to remember that there are other no less proud citizens of Armenia, who live, study, work and travel here. The harmony in this society should be based on solidarity and tolerance.



I am deeply concerned about the situation unfolding in Armenia. In order to avoid irreversible losses I would like to call on member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan to come to the table of negotiations and dialogue. This should be done immediately.



I am convinced that all political forces in the country can contribute to forming a relevant dialogue in this situation”.