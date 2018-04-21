994 views

Pashinyan: I am ready to discuss conditions for PM’s resignation


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. MP Nikol Pashinyan commented on Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call on "immediately coming to the table of negotiations and political dialogue”.

Pashinyan said that he is ready to discuss the conditions for Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.

Serzh Sargsyan urges Nikol Pashinyan to “immediately” engage in dialogue


“Yesterday I said that we do not seek revenge and we expect smooth transition of power to the people. I also think that we might have irreversible losses, that is why I call on Serzh Sargsyan to immediately accept all our conditions,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“I am not avoiding communication, but I will only engage in a discussion on the conditions for Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation,” the MP noted. --0--

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 21, 2018 13:40
Pashinyan: I am ready to discuss conditions for PM’s resignation

Politics | April 21, 2018 13:16
Serzh Sargsyan urges Nikol Pashinyan to “immediately” engage in dialogue

Society | April 21, 2018 08:32
Tankian isn't yet coming to Yerevan, gives some advice for youth
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe