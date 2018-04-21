Pashinyan: I am ready to discuss conditions for PM’s resignation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MP Nikol Pashinyan commented on Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call on "immediately coming to the table of negotiations and political dialogue”.
Pashinyan said that he is ready to discuss the conditions for Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.
“Yesterday I said that we do not seek revenge and we expect smooth transition of power to the people. I also think that we might have irreversible losses, that is why I call on Serzh Sargsyan to immediately accept all our conditions,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
“I am not avoiding communication, but I will only engage in a discussion on the conditions for Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation,” the MP noted. --0--
