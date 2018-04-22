Pashinyan: Serzh Sargsyan should leave, he has no other option

Yerevan, Mediamax. At 9.35 member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan posted a live video message for his supporters, saying that he will discuss only Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.
“Serzh Sargsyan should leave, he has no other option,” Pashinyan said.
The MP noted that the Armenian people have already won and he feels obliged to register this victory not only de facto but de jure.
He also informed about his yet another rally at 19.00 today, Republic Square.
Nikol Pashinyan is set to meet with Serzh Sargsyan at 10.00.
