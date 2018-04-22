Sargsyan blames Pashinyan in blackmail and reminds about March 1

Yerevan, Mediamax. The discussion between Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan has failed today.

At the beginning of the meeting Serzh Sargsyan said that he was glad that Pashinyan responded to his multiple calls for dialogue, although he was doubtful about the possibility to negotiate in front of journalists.



Nikol Pashinyan considered the situation as certain “misunderstanding” and stressed that yesterday he clearly informed President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian that the negotiations would only relate to the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan and transition of power.



Armenian PM said in response that “it is not an invitation to negotiations or dialogue, but rather a blackmail and ultimatum, which legitimate government has to face”



“You do not realize the responsibility,” Serzh Sargsyan told Nikol Pashinyan. “This means you did not learn the lesson from March 1, 2008. I urge you once again to take steps towards legitimacy and logic. Otherwise, you will be responsible for all the consequences, so the choice is yours,” Armenian PM said.



Nikol Pashinyan called on Serzh Sargsyan to stop threatening and said that the PM wasn’t aware of the situation in Armenia, as well as the volume of people’s resistance.



Sargsyan noted that the political force, which received only 7-8% of votes, did not have the right to speak on behalf of the people and then added that he did not intend to continue the meeting and left the hall.



After the PM left, Nikol Pashinyan said that Serzh Sargsyan did not estimate the situation adequately and urged everyone to continue campaigns of civil disobedience in Armenian cities and villages “by doubling the volume, but without applying any violence”.



“Serzh Sargsyan’s threats do not have legal basis, and the police should support our peaceful assemblies,” MP said.



Nikol Pashinyan also invited his supporters to the rally which will be held today at 19.00, Republic Square.