The police applies force, Pashinyan taken by the police

Yerevan, Mediamax. At around 11.40 the police used force and special measures against the protestors on Artsakh street.
Nikol Pashinyan was taken by the police, but his status is still unclear. He is a member of the Armenian National Assembly and cannot be deprived of immunity without the decision of the parliament.
The police applied sound grenades.
Member of the Armenian National Assembly Sasun Mikayelyan addressed the protesters asking them not to be afraid of anything and stay in places.
“We need to liberate Nikol,” he said. A few minutes later Sasun Mikayelyan and other MP from Elq faction, Ararat Mirzoyan, were also taken by the police.
The situation on Artsakh remains tense.
