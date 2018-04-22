Armen Sarkissian and Bako Sahakyan discuss situation in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh Armen Sarkissian and Bako Sahakyan expressed their concern about the political developments in Armenia.

The two discussed the situation at the meeting today in Yerevan.



“Noting that the only guarantor of security in Armenia and Artsakh has been and remains domestic stability, the presidents attached importance to the necessity of solving disputable issues exclusively in accordance with the law and through dialogue,” the statement of the Armenian presidential press service reads.