Nikol Pashinyan and and two other MPs detained


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan have been detained with “suspicion of deliberately organizing and holding illegal gatherings”.

The statement of General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia says that in accordance with the Constitution, the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly has been immediately informed about the detention of the MPs.”

