The EU is concerned that Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting failed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States Embassies in Armenia made and urgent statement today.

The statement reads:



“The EU welcomes President Armen Sarkissian’s initiative to establish a dialogue between the demonstrators and the Government. However, the EU is concerned that short meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent the further escalation of tensions.



The European Union reiterates that it is crucial that all parties show restraint and responsibility and urgently seek a negotiated solution”.