President: It’s unacceptable to split society ahead of April 24


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has come up with a statement today.

“The developments in Armenia have escalated to a dangerous level, which can lead to irreversible consequences.

Unfortunately, despite the previous agreements, the negotiations failed when the discussion could facilitate the situation and weaken the tensions.

Nonetheless, we should avoid destructive approaches, which can endanger the stability of the country, and try to engage in dialogue instead.
 
It is unacceptable to jeopardize the security of Armenia and Artsakh. We shouldn’t split the society ahead of April 24 (Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day-Mediamax)” Armenian President’s statement reads.

