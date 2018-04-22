Karen Karapetyan: I don’t think Serzh Sargsyan was threatening

Yerevan, Mediamax. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that he "anticipated that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting would lead to certain options, a road map of ending current situation.”

Karen Karapetyan said this in a news conference today, adding that negotiations or dialogue imply the possibility for the sides to meet, listen to each other and try to find solutions to the issues on the agenda.



“However, the ultimatum during the meeting hindered the dialogue. It was obvious that one of the sides did not come to negotiate and wasn’t willing to find a solution,” First Deputy Prime Minister said.



Responding to Mediamax’s remark that many consider Serzh Sargsyan’s comment about the developments on March 1 of 2008 as a threat, Karen Karapetyan said.



