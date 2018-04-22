Karen Karapetyan: I don’t think Serzh Sargsyan was threatening

Yerevan, Mediamax. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that he "anticipated that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting would lead to certain options, a road map of ending current situation.”
Karen Karapetyan said this in a news conference today, adding that negotiations or dialogue imply the possibility for the sides to meet, listen to each other and try to find solutions to the issues on the agenda.
“However, the ultimatum during the meeting hindered the dialogue. It was obvious that one of the sides did not come to negotiate and wasn’t willing to find a solution,” First Deputy Prime Minister said.
Responding to Mediamax’s remark that many consider Serzh Sargsyan’s comment about the developments on March 1 of 2008 as a threat, Karen Karapetyan said.
“I don’t think it was a threat. He was just reminding about a very dark day in our history.”
Touching upon the detention of Nikol Pashinyan and other MPs, he said: “I believe that legal basis was present, and law enforcement agencies will provide those.”
Speaking about possible dialogue in the future, Karen Karapetyan said that “it is never late, but one should have the courage and determination.”
“I think it would be great if political forces united. Today our compatriots, protesters can introduce people who would present their demands, with whom we would discuss the issue. I do not say that we are doing everything in a right way, but we should try to listen to each other instead of dictating or forcing. This applies both to authorities and the opposition.”
