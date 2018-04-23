1289 views

Karen Karapetyan is heading to meeting with detained Pashinyan


Karen Karapetyan
Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has announced today he will request the Prosecutor General to withdraw the application to the National Assembly for lifting the parliamentary immunity of the detained MPs.

He has told the press about his intention and added he would be meeting with Nikol Pashinyan later.

It is worth reminding that MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan were detained on April 22 “on suspicion of purposefully organizing and holding an assembly in violation of the procedure established by the law”. The Prosecutor General has stated that the President of the National Assembly was duly informed about detention of the MPs in accordance with the Armenian Constitution.

Nikol Pashinyan and and two other MPs detained


“I am going to negotiate and find a solution. Tomorrow is an extremely important day (commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide – Mediamax). I believe that our sobriety and ability to think logically are sufficient to show the world that regardless of the severity of the given issue and the tension, we can sit together and find a logical solution,” said Karen Karapetyan.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has expressed today a deep concern that there has been no information about the place of detention of Nikol Pashinyan since yesterday.

“I am trying everything I can do within the authority of the president, provided for by the Constitution, in order to correct and resolve this situation,” he said.

