Karen Karapetyan is heading to meeting with detained Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has announced today he will request the Prosecutor General to withdraw the application to the National Assembly for lifting the parliamentary immunity of the detained MPs.

He has told the press about his intention and added he would be meeting with Nikol Pashinyan later.



It is worth reminding that MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan were detained on April 22 “on suspicion of purposefully organizing and holding an assembly in violation of the procedure established by the law”. The Prosecutor General has stated that the President of the National Assembly was duly informed about detention of the MPs in accordance with the Armenian Constitution.



