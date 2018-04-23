“The state recognizes citizens’ right to peaceful assembly”, Minister says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated today that "recent developments hinder the operation of state institutions, including Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

“We have also received multiple complaints from embassies, which express their dissatisfaction on the fact that their right to freedom of movement has been violated,” Edward Nalbandian stated in a meeting with local and international media.



“Definitively, our compatriots have the right to express their opinion. However, intruding into Armenia’s diplomatic representations abroad, putting our diplomats in quite an uncomfortable and discreditable situation with various statements is not a manifestation of patriotism or democracy,” he added.



According to the Armenian FM, the only way to ease the tensions is “good faith and dialogue”.



Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan added that the Republic of Armenia recognizes the right of citizens to peaceful unarmed assembly and will make sure to respect it further.



Touching upon the location of detained MP Nikol Pashinyan, Minister Harutyunyan said that it is not a secret and his family has already been informed.



“Nikol Pashinyan is in a location for detainees, but I do not know where exactly. You can ask it at General Prosecutor’s Office,” Minister of Justice said.