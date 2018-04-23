Nikol Pashinyan walks free

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Nikol Pashinyan has left the place of detention.

MPs Sasun Mikayelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan have been set free as well.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has stated earlier today he would request the Prosecutor General to withdraw the application to the National Assembly for lifting the parliamentary immunity of the detained MPs.

He has told the press about his intention and added he would be meeting with Nikol Pashinyan later.

“I am going to negotiate and find a solution. Tomorrow is an extremely important day (commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide – Mediamax). I believe that our sobriety and ability to think logically are sufficient to show the world that regardless of the severity of the given issue and the tension, we can sit together and find a logical solution,” said Karen Karapetyan.