Karen Karapetyan replaces Armenia’s PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Government has held an extraordinary session on April 23, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

The official statement on the government website reads:

“The session has registered the impossibility of further service of Serzh Sargsyan in the position of Prime Minister, based on his statement and Part 14 of Article 7 of the Law on the structure and activity of the government of Armenia.

According to the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister of 21 April 2018, in case of impossibility of execution of the authority of the prime minister, he is replaced by the First Deputy Prime Minister.”