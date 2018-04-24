Pashinyan to have “political discussions” today

Leader of Elq faction Nikol Pashinyan stated that the people will gather at 3pm in Republic Square to march towards Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

In a live video statement for his supporters Nikol Pashinyan reminded that the second stage of the negotiations with the government will be held in the morning of April 25. The upcoming negotiations will relate to “transition of power”.



Nikol Pashinyan has announced a rally in Republic Square for April 25. The gathering at 7pm will inform the people about the process of negotiations.



“Today we will have certain political discussions on precise steps to be taken for de jure recognizing the victory of the Armenian people,” he said.