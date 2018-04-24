Karapetyan: We have an open agenda for talks with Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has stated today that the government has an open agenda for the negotiations with Nikol Pashinyan.

He has made that statement at the meeting with the heads of accredited ambassadors and international organizations with diplomatic status in Armenia.





Politics | 2018-04-23 20:20:02 Pashinyan: Parliament should elect “people’s candidate” for PM