Karapetyan: We have an open agenda for talks with Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has stated today that the government has an open agenda for the negotiations with Nikol Pashinyan.
He has made that statement at the meeting with the heads of accredited ambassadors and international organizations with diplomatic status in Armenia.
“I believe you are aware that we will hold talks with Mr Pashinyan soon, where we will try to find a solution to this situation. The agenda is open and the negotiations imply that each side will be able to make an offer.
Despite everything, I would like to stress again that all solutions have to be civilized and logical, compliant with the Constitution and the laws of Armenia. I assure you that I will do what I can to secure agreement and solidarity of our people and I do not hide that I expect the same from my colleagues,” said Karen Karapetyan.
The acting Prime Minister has emphasized that the country has done everything to “avoid violence, create an environment of national solidarity, and restore the natural public order”.
“I would like to point out the participation of our bright youth. These young people are our future and they will be the cornerstone in creation of the Armenia we dream to build,” noted Karapetyan.
Touching upon further actions of state institutions, Karen Karapetyan has said they will continue working without interruption.
“I am certain all our international partners will be watchful and prevent Azerbaijan from developing an illusion that the current situation in Armenia can be exploited. This message should be clear for Azerbaijan,” concluded Karapetyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.