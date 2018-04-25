Karapetyan ready to discuss snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan came up with a statement, in which he called on the supporters of the Armenian revolution to assemble in Republic Square on April 25 at 11am to “continue and finalize the non-violent, velvet, democratic revolution.”

Earlier he announced that the negotiations with PRA (Republican Party of Armenia) representatives set for today will not take place.



Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan made a statement about canceling his meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, aimed at discussing and finding solutions to current situation.



According to Acting Prime Minister, “the meeting was called off since Nikol Pashinyan came up with unilateral demands, particularly relating to the format of the meeting, its agenda and coverage.”



“He suggested the list of people to represent our party. He also announced that he will only negotiate on the agenda he proposed. This does not imply negotiations or dialogue, but rather voicing personal viewpoint and agenda, even deciding the names of people to negotiate on our behalf. Having certain expertise in negotiations, I have never come across similar format.



I am deeply concerned about the situation in the country. As the acting head of the government, I have the responsibility to provide Armenia’s natural rhythm, so I address President of Armenia to organize a meeting in his preferred format, including parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces to discuss the situation in Armenia and try to find ways of settling the issue even it if it takes snap parliamentary elections,” the statement by Karen Karapetyan reads.