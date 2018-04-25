Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has not resigned.
“The reports about Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are false and have no connection with the reality,” Karapetyan’s Spokesperson Aram Araratyan has posted on his Facebook account.
