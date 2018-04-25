3042 views

Reports about Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are false



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has not resigned.

“The reports about Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are false and have no connection with the reality,” Karapetyan’s Spokesperson Aram Araratyan has posted on his Facebook account. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 25, 2018 22:08
Pashinyan: Russia maintains a neutral stance

Foreign Policy | April 25, 2018 20:59
Armenian President holds a phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Politics | April 25, 2018 19:59
Rally decides Nikol Pashinyan is the “people’s candidate”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe