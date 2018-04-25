U.S. Ambassador: PM candidate isn’t elected in streets

Yerevan/Mediamax/. In a meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan today, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said that dialogue is the only option for settling the current political situation.

According to the report of the Armenian government's press office, Richard Mills reiterated U.S. stance on the problem and stressed that all the processes should develop in accordance with the Armenian Constitution.





Karen Karapetyan attached special importance to holding consultations with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to find ways of solving the issue, including through snap parliamentary elections.