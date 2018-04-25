Serzh Sargsyan invites RPA faction members to a meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former President and PM of Armenia, President of the Republican Party Serzh Sargsyan has addressed the RPA faction of the Armenian National Assembly.

Armenpress has reported quoting the RPA press service that Sargsyan’s address reads in particular:



“I have to speak publicly again, but this time I am addressing you. As determined as I was to refrain from interfering in political processes after my resignation, I believe I must do so now.



I invite you to a meeting so that I can explain to you more substantively the reasons of my resignation and submit my comments regarding the future of our party, the importance of new leadership and reforms within RPA, and promotion of the development of the country via a different role in the parliament.



I invited you to speak about peace and stability. The meeting will be organized by the leader of RPA faction.”