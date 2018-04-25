1881 views

Rally decides Nikol Pashinyan is the “people’s candidate”


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nikol Pashinyan will be the “people’s candidate” for the position of Prime Minister.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party representative Ruben Rubinyan has made the statement at the rally today.

Rubinyan has noted they expect all factions in the National Assembly to nominate Nikol Pashinyan.

“The velvet revolution has won,” he said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 25, 2018 22:08
Pashinyan: Russia maintains a neutral stance

Foreign Policy | April 25, 2018 20:59
Armenian President holds a phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Politics | April 25, 2018 19:59
Rally decides Nikol Pashinyan is the “people’s candidate”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe