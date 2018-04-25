Rally decides Nikol Pashinyan is the “people’s candidate”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nikol Pashinyan will be the “people’s candidate” for the position of Prime Minister.
Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party representative Ruben Rubinyan has made the statement at the rally today.
Rubinyan has noted they expect all factions in the National Assembly to nominate Nikol Pashinyan.
“The velvet revolution has won,” he said.
