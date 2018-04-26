Serzh Sargsyan retires as RPA president

Yerevan/Mediamax/. RPA faction of the Armenian National Assembly has released a statement about the meeting between retired President Serzh Sargsyan and acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, which took place on April 25.

“Retired President Serzh Sargsyan has attended the first part of the meeting and explained the reasons for his resignation in more detail to RPA faction members. He has also spoken about different formats of working in the parliament and advised the MPs to give priority to domestic stability and national security, which can be done only by a united Republican Party in any situation.





They have also agreed to start discussing the election of a new RPA President in the executive board of the party,” reads the RPA statement.