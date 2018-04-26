Pashinyan to announce “strategic decisions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MP, leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan informed that he will announce “certain strategic decisions” in a rally set for today in Republic Square (7pm).

“Today we will introduce the road map of the second stage of our actions. We will announce our approach on how to logically finish the velvet revolution and get the desired results,” Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page.



He also said that the decision was made today in a meeting with members of Civil Contract party, Reject Serzh initiative and students.



“We should be persistent to succeed in this revolution and register real and not false changes,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.