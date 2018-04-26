RPA gives Karen Karapetyan negotiation mandate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has stated today that “acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is the person authorized by the party to conduct negotiations and he has full support of the team”.

“Karen Karapetyan is the man with the mandate to negotiate with any party and represent our point of view,” Sharmazanov said in the interview to Azatutyun.am.



Touching on the nomination of a RPA candidate for Prime Minister, Eduard Sharmazanov considered it “inappropriate to discuss the matter at the moment” because “the team needs to form a unified stance”.