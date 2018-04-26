Pashinyan says, only he can be elected Armenia’s PM

MP Nikol Pashinyan said today that “either I will be elected as Prime Minister of Armenia upon people’s demand and support or no PM will be elected.”

Delivering a speech at a rally this evening, Nikol Pashinyan said that “this is not about me becoming a PM, this is about eliminating the corrupt anti-democratic system.”



“We anticipate the forces represented in the Armenian National Assembly to come to this decision through consensus and vote for the people’s candidate,” Pashinyan said.



He noted that they receive various offers, “but there can be no compromise for the corrupt system.”



“With our team we discussed and fixed today that we will not get involved in trade-offs, we will not engage in any behind the scenes agreement,” the MP said.



He noted that since the National Assembly has to elect a PM on May 1, “we should unite and focus on showing our strength in full force.”



Nikol Pashinyan invited Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan to “open negotiations” on April 27 at 12:00 in the presence of media and “before the people’s eyes”.