Nikol Pashinyan meets with Armen Sarkissian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MP, leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan has revealed today he had a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on April 26.

“We discussed the current situation in Armenia and possible solutions.



P.S. Mr Sarkissian brought along the papers to show that he gave up British citizenship in December 2011,” reads Pashinyan’s statement.



The official website of the president has yet to post an official statement about the meeting.



Nikol Pashinyan has also revealed that he met with ARF board representative Armen Hambardzumyan and ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan as well on April 26.