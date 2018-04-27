Karapetyan-Pashinyan meeting will not take place

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for acting Armenian Prime Minister Aram Araratyan has stated today that given the unilateral demands pushed by Nikol Pashinyan, his meeting with Karen Karapetyan cannot be productive.

In particular, Aram Araratyan has said:



“This invitation by Nikol Pashinyan is practically identical to the last one, except for the part where he does not dictate who is supposed to negotiate with him.



Karen Karapetyan has the same answer as the last time. Negotiations where one part dictates the agenda and the other cannot present an agenda at all are not actual negotiations.



Moreover, Karen Karapetyan maintains the position that negotiations in front of cameras imply that these talks are not aimed at achieving any result.



The acting Prime Minister believes that participating in negotiations that aren’t likely to bring results has no prospects.



According to Karen Karapetyan, Mr Pashinyan would do well to take the offer that President of Armenia has given to all parliamentary and non-parliamentary powers, calling on them to come together and discuss the current situation in the country and the ways to resolve it.”