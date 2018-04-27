Nikol Pashinyan urges to “flood Yerevan streets” on May 1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MP, leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan said today that his meeting with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan did not take place as "the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is in total confusion.”
“We are ready for the negotiations, but Karapetyan hasn’t showed up, which is a simple fact. Our program hasn’t changed: we will move step by step and continue our protests. The crisis in Armenia hasn’t been settled yet, and we should work in that direction through demonstrations and negotiations,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
He called on the citizens of Armenia to pour into the streets of Yerevan on May 1.
“I anticipate hundreds of thousands of citizens to be in the streets of Yerevan on May 1. I urge all of them to flood the streets and squares of the capital from 8am, including those adjacent to the National Assembly,” leader of the opposition movement said.
Touching upon the election of an RPA representative as Armenia’s PM, Nikol Pashinyan said:
“If an RPA representative is elected as PM, this crisis won’t be settled. As we did in case of Serzh Sargsyan, we will continue to explain RPA and particularly Mr. Karen Karapetyan that they are not aware of the real political situation in this country.”
