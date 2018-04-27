491 views

Armen Sarkissian and ambassadors discuss political situation in Armenia



Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria and Switzerland, as well as Charge d’Affaires of Romania to Armenia.

According to Armenian presidential press service, the sides exchanged opinions about the current situation in Armenia. The ambassadors of the European countries expressed hope that everything will be settled in accordance with the Armenian Constitution. 

 

Armen Sarkissian also touched upon the decent organization of the upcoming events, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the Battle of Sardarapat, the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan.

