ARF urges to rally around one people’s candidate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has come forward with a new initiative.

“We reiterate ARF’s commitment to solving the situation that arose from the popular movement through methods that fall within the legal framework of the Constitution and we suggest:



To form a common political agenda together with all parliamentary factions ahead of the session of May 1 and agree on the candidate trusted by the people, who should present the government line-up and program based on consensus of opinion,” reads the ARF statement.



ARF has expressed the willingness to hold substantive talks on this initiative with all concerned parties.