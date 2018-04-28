Karen Karapetyan: I never failed at negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has stated today that negotiations can have any prospects only if the parties want to listen to one another.

“The process will reveal whether the parties reach an agreement and display flexibility. However, stating beforehand that “this is the agenda” and the other side cannot present an agenda is not negotiating,” Karen Karapetyan has said in the interview to Shant. TV



Karapetyan has also commented on Nikol Pashinyan’s statement questioning the acting Prime Minister’s abilities to negotiate, saying that he has vast experience in negotiations and has never failed in any talks so far.



“Being a good public speaker is not the same as being a good negotiator,” noted Karen Karapetyan.



“Saying that “either I am elected Prime Minister or no one” while we speak about democracy and diversity of opinions seems like an attempt to monopolize the political sphere. I have huge respect for the citizens who express their discontent and criticism. But we have to form a political environment where people listen to each other. Now many people have gathered in one place and they say that this person is the Prime Minister. Other people might gather in some other place and nominate someone else. How do we choose? That is why we have a platform, where the candidate for Prime Minister should present their program for economy, foreign and social affairs, and many other matters. We need to choose a program and a team, not just one person. Come to the National Assembly and present your program, and if you get the votes, you will become the Prime Minister. But I don’t believe that we want a society where someone says that “I am the only candidate, there can be no other”,” said Karen Karapetyan.