Powerful MP believes RPA shouldn’t nominate Karapetyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. RPA faction member Karen Karapetyan believes that "given the current situation, the RPA should not nominate a party candidate for Prime Minister”.

Karen Karapetyan is the brother of Tashir Group founder Samvel Karapetyan. He used to work as the Chief of Staff for former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.



“The Republican Party won’t be able to perform governance successfully in this new reality. RPA has ruled for many years, and the popular uprising is one of the results of that long reign. As for acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, whose name is mentioned by many as the potential RPA candidate for Prime Minister, he is a very clever man and I think he will not go for elections in a negative field. If he does so, it will be a mistake, and it will mean I don’t know him well enough despite years of acquaintance,” the MP said in the interview to 1in.am.



Touching on the role of Samvel Karapetyan, the RPA representative has said:



“Samvel Karapetyan has never supported this or that person specifically. For him and for our entire family the priority is the stability and balance in our country. That has been always true, it is true now and always will be. All sorts of speculations that we hear now are simply a reflection of the emotional state of the country and they will calm down gradually.”