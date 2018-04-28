Nairi Petrossian to create Serzh Sargsyan’s office

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nairi Petrossian has been tasked with creating the office for the retired Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
“Yesterday I met with the third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan. He offered me to create the office of the retired President of the Republic of Armenia. Working with him as the head of the state has always been an honor to me and I was happy to take the offer. I will provide additional information about the office later,” Nairi Petrossian wrote on his Facebook page.
Career diplomat Nairi Petrossian has been the assistant to the Armenian President in recent years.
