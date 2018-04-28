Armenian President meets with Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian continues the series of meetings aimed at easing the tension in domestic political field and finding solutions for the current situation.

Armen Sarkissian has held meetings with RPA President Serzh Sargsyan and Vice President Karen Karapetyan, the presidential press service reports.



“The meetings took place in constructive atmosphere. President Sarkissian hopes that joint efforts will make it possible to find a mutually acceptable solution and welcomes the meeting between Catholicos Karekin II and Nikol Pashinyan. He also encourages all political powers, NGOs and individuals to take actions that will brings this situation to a reasonable resolution,” reads the statement of the press service.