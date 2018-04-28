2501 views

RPA will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Republican Party of Armenia will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister.

Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov has announced the news after the RPA meeting today.

He has stressed that the party has made this decision based on the changes in the political situation and guided by the interests of the state.

When asked who will receive the votes of RPA faction members, Eduard Sharmazanov has stated that the party will announce the name of the candidate they will vote for at 18:00 on April 30.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 28, 2018 20:53
Tsarukyan: Prosperous Armenia Party will support the people’s candidate

Politics | April 28, 2018 18:49
RPA will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister

Politics | April 28, 2018 14:21
Armenian President meets with Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe