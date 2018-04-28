RPA will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Republican Party of Armenia will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister.

Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov has announced the news after the RPA meeting today.



He has stressed that the party has made this decision based on the changes in the political situation and guided by the interests of the state.



When asked who will receive the votes of RPA faction members, Eduard Sharmazanov has stated that the party will announce the name of the candidate they will vote for at 18:00 on April 30.