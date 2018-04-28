Tsarukyan: Prosperous Armenia Party will support the people’s candidate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has stated he will not put up his candidacy when the Armenian National Assembly votes for Prime Minister on May 1.

He has made that announcement during the interview to “Urvagits” program on Kentron TV channel, adding that Prosperous Armenia will support the people’s candidate, i.e. leader of the “Take a step” movement and candidate from “Yelk” alliance Nikol Pashinyan.



“We couldn’t have a different stance. The people have won and no one can steal that victory. My team and I will vote for the people’s candidate with one voice,” he said.



Touching on the popular movement, Tsarukyan has noted, “RPA acted in a wrong way, which has accumulated hatred among the people. They rose up as one and this is their victory. Even if RPA nominates a candidate, we will not work with them and we will not vote for them.”