Nikol Pashinyan continues meetings with National Assembly factions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Tsarukyan faction of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) will unanimously vote for Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia’s Prime Minister.

Leader of Elq faction and the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan stated this after his meeting with members of Tsarukyan faction.



To the question on possible preconditions from Tsarukyan faction for voting in his favour, the MP said that “such an issue isn’t discussed. Moreover, touching upon similar topics is inappropriate at the this moment.”



Earlier today Nikol Pashinyan met with members of Elq faction, which unanimously decided to vote for him as Armenia’s next PM.



Via his Facebook page Nikol Pashinyan informed that today he would have meetings with Armenian Revolutionary Federation at 1pm and Armenian Republican Party at 3pm.



The MP reminded that he would hold a march today from Garegin Nzhdeh Square at 5pm, followed by a rally in Republic Square at 7pm.



