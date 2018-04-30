Pashinyan wants to form a “government of consensus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leader of "Yelk” alliance faction, candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated today that he intends to form a "government of consensus” if he is elected Armenia’s PM.

He has made that statement at the meeting with RPA faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, while answering the question from MP Khosrov Harutyunyan on who will be appointed to key positions in the new government.



“I want to state clearly that our goal is not to secure the victory of one political power and the defeat of another through the formation of new cabinet,” said Nikol Pashonyan. He has stressed that he wants to form a “government of consensus” and hopes it will be possible.



He has given no concrete names for the mentioned positions and explained that a lot depends on the votes of the factions on May 1.



“It will be very important to understand the motivation of the MPs who vote for me,” said Pashinyan.