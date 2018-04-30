Pashinyan: Armenians will hold a huge celebration tomorrow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has noted that that "the people’s nominee is very likely to be elected Armenian Prime Minister on May 1”.

While speaking at a rally in Yerevan’s Republic Square, he has reminded that three out of four factions in the Armenian National Assembly have announced they will vote for him and RPA has stated they will not hinder the election.



“Nevertheless, the essential part is not who becomes Prime Minister. What matters the most is that now there is a people fully aware what to do if any authorities in Armenia go corrupt and indecent. That is the most important turn in this situation,” said Pashinyan.



“This square will see mass festivities tomorrow. The Armenian people will celebrate their victory. I urge everyone to gather in Republic Square at 11:00am and start celebrating the people’s victory,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



MP Ararat Mirzoyan has also spoken at the rally and outlined the main four goals and tasks of the interim government that is to be formed:



1. Secure as comprehensive a political consensus as possible;

2. Secure the normal operation of the country and primary economic solutions;

3. Amend the Electoral Code and other laws with substantial influence over the procedure of elections;

4. Organize snap parliamentary elections.