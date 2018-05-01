RPA wants to disrupt PM election, says Pashinyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of “Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has stated that RPA faction intends to disrupt the PM election today.

“In recent days the members of RPA faction said they would not hinder the election of the people’s candidate as Prime Minister. But we have been informed that RPA has held a late night meeting chaired by [former Armenian President] Serzh Sargsyan and decided to disrupt the PM election on May 1,” Pashinyan announced in a video posted at night.



“I urge everyone to gather in Republic Square by hundreds of thousands, demonstrate your will and upset this new plan of Serzh Sargsyan,” Pashinyan has told his supporters.



In the evening of April 30, RPA representative Eduard Sharmazanov has noted that the faction will make up their minds on the vote after they hear Nikol Pashinyan’s government program during the special session on May 1.



RPA has not put up a candidate for PM.