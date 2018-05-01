RPA: We will not disrupt PM election

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan has stated that the extraordinary meeting at the National Assembly today will not be disrupted.

“We will not disrupt the election. There will be no boycott and the quorum will be preserved. RPA vote depends on the moods and aims of our MPs. Armenia needs to appoint a Prime Minister within the period of time set by the Constitution,” Baghdasaryan told the journalists at the National Assembly, noting that if Prime Minister is not elected and the parliament is dissolved, that will lead to snap elections and the country will fall behind.



When asked if it is possible that RPA faction members vote differently, Vahram Baghdasaryan has noted that everything is possible in politics, but he does not believe a free vote would be the right decision.



He has revealed that RPA held two sessions on April 30, one of which (the Executive body meeting) was chaired by Serzh Sargsyan. “He keeps his word and refrains from interfering in domestic political issues,” said Baghdasaryan.



“In recent days the members of RPA faction said they would not hinder the election of the people’s candidate as Prime Minister. But we have been informed that RPA has held a late night meeting chaired by Serzh Sargsyan and decided to disrupt the PM election on May 1,” Pashinyan announced in a video posted last night.