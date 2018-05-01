Armenian PM election: ARF is unaware of possible disruption

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has no information about the possible disruption of Prime Minister election by RPA faction today.
ARF Supreme Council representative Arsen Hambardzumyan has said the following to Mediamax:
“I assume such a turn in this situation could be the result of Nikol Pashinyan’s Q&A with the factions. However, we have no information about this.”
When asked what actions ARF will take if RPA actually attempts to disrupt the voting, Arsen Hambardzumyan has noted that the second stage of the election will be held in 7 days. ARF stands by the decision to vote for Nikol Pashinyan.
