Tsarukyan faction leader: Disrupting PM election will be RPA’s fatal mistake

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of "Tsarukyan” faction Naira Zohrabyan has told Mediamax that RPA will make a "fatal mistake” if they try to disrupt the PM election today.
Late last night leader of “Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted a video claiming that RPA faction intends to disrupt the PM election.
“That will mean lifting a gravestone onto themselves for RPA, irreversibly. I believe RPA has reasonable members who will not force the country to face clashes between its citizens,” said Zohrabyan.
According to her, the Republican Party has to find the courage to accept the will of the people, or the consequences will be unpredictable.
“They have acted against the will of the Armenian people for decades. Today they have a chance to stand by the people at least once,” concluded Naira Zohrabyan.
