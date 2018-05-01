Armenian President urges for responsibility and good sense

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has come forward with an appeal, which reads:

“Dear compatriots,



The whole world along with Armenians of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora is watching Yerevan today.



I urge everyone in this decisive moment – the MPs, political powers, the entire state governance system, our society and the youth – to show high civil responsibility and good sense and stay within the legal framework of Armenian constitution in any action for the benefit of our country and people.”