Nikol Pashinyan warns against causing a “political tsunami”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Candidate for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged the top echelons of RPA and former presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan not to "perceive the tolerant nature of the popular movement as weakness”.

While delivering a speech at the special session of the National Assembly today, Pashinyan has noted that “Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan have been pressuring all Armenian MPs regardless of factions since yesterday and threatening them in order to prevent voting for the people’s candidate”.



“The famous duo has developed a plan to return to power. Gentlemen, you continue to lack the understanding of the situation in Armenia.



From this important rostrum, I wish to issue a direct warning: do not perceive the tolerant nature of the popular movement as weakness. Wake up until it is too late, otherwise the situation can become unpredictable, lead to undesirable consequences and cause a political tsunami,” said Pashinyan.



He has noted that having taken into consideration the delicate nature of the situation, “we have created all conditions for Serzh Sargsyan and RPA’s top echelons to leave in a dignified manner”.



Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the people as well, stating that “they want to steal your victory again, so walk out into the streets and own your victory”.